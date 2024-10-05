Who is Arfeen Khan? Meet Hrithik Roshan's life coach set to appear in Bigg Boss 18 with wife Sara

Bigg Boss 18 is all set to mark its grand premiere on October 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host of the reality show. Out of the 18 contestants who will be part of the show, two of the names belong author and life coach Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara, as confirmed in a report by Indian Express. A life coach and author, Arfeen has worked closely with many Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch the grand premiere of Salman Khan-hosted reality show) Arfeen Khan with Hrithik Roshan.

About Arfeen and wife Sara

The report also added, “Arfeen and Sara who currently live in Dubai, will be flying to Mumbai on 2nd October to join as contestants on Bigg Boss 18.” Arfeen is a known figure in the industry, and wears many hats. He has been a TED speaker, a life coach, and am author. He has also worked closely with a number of Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

His official website states, “For almost 25+ years, he has helped over 600,000 people in over 47 countries create personal and professional transformation. It is Arfeen’s mission to provide tools and strategies that everyone needs to transcend beyond their limiting fears and beliefs, accomplish their goals, and realize their true desires.”

More details

The section goes on to add, “Arfeen has worked with an extensive range of people, including CEOs, students, Bollywood Celebrities and industrialists. He considers all people intrinsically the same, but what sets them apart and determines their future is the reach of their thoughts and ambitions. Through his company, Peak Performance Seminars, with offices in the UK and Mumbai, India, Arfeen has the freedom to travel around the globe to offer business solutions to the people who need it the most. He has spoken to over 150 corporations, including global Fortune 500 companies, and his presentations produce an immediate reduction in conflict between staff members, improvement in communication, and a massive increase in work performance."

Arfeen resides with his wife Sara in Dubai. Sara is an actor and an entrepreneur. Both Arfeen and Sara have a strong social media presence, with Arfeen at 731K followers and Sara having a count of 601k followers.

Some of the other contestants who are reported to appear this season include Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, and Alice Kaushik.