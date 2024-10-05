Menu Explore
Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch the grand premiere of Salman Khan-hosted reality show

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 05, 2024 08:01 PM IST

Bigg Boss Season 18 is all set for a Grand Premiere on October 6. Check out more details about the reality show which will have a ‘time’ theme.

Salman Khan is all set to return as the host for Bigg Boss 18. The grand premiere of the popular reality show will take place on October 6, with a new set of contestants, and a new theme. (Also read: Step inside Bigg Boss 18 house with, cave and fort-like interiors, unique jail and Turkish hammam bathroom. Watch)

Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 18.
Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 18.

Premiere time and date

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 will begin on 9 PM IST on Sunday, October 6. Fans can stream it on ColorsTV and JioCinema.

Bigg Boss 18 theme

Salman shared the promo of Bigg Boss 18 on X, where he announced the Time Ka Tandav theme. A new promo featuring the show's host and actor, Salman Khan, also caught attention of fans. In the promo, Salman was seen talking to his past and future selves in AI-generated versions. The BTS clip shared by Colors TV also shared a voiceover which said, “Iss baar Bigg Boss jante hain gharwalon ka future (This time Bigg Boss knows the future of the contestants).”

The makers have introduced a unique theme for this season, which is titled Time Ka Taandav. The tagline read: “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss).”

Contestants

Some of the names who are reported to be the contestants on Bigg Boss 18 are Nia Sharma, Digvijay Rathee, Akriti Negi, Sameera Reddy, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Baba Aniruddhacharya, and Shehzada Dhami.

Prize Money

The prize money for winning the show is reported to be approximately 50 Lakh, which is the same as last season. Munawar Faruqui, who emerged as the winner of last season, won the prize money as well as a brand-new Hyundai Creta.

