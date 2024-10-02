Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra slams Asim Riaz for his cryptic age-shaming post

Karan Veer Mehra hits back at Asim Riaz

While expressing his anger against Karan, Asim had tweeted, “This d*** head had to defame me to show that the looser finally did something in his life at the age of 40.” While reacting to his cryptic tweet, Karan shared a post on Twitter without mentioning Asim. He wrote, “Too much steroid hit your brains, expect confirmed annihilation…!, I don’t think you were schooled to understand this ‘Brah.’”

Karan Veer says Asim Riaz is living in a 'bubble'

Earlier, in the interview with DNA Karan, while speaking about Asim had stated that, “Ek toh bewakoofi ki itne bade show mein itne bade aadmi (Rohit Shetty) ke saath aisi badtameezi ki. Mujhe aur bhi galat lagta hai uske fans ke liye, who are in huge numbers and support him (He was stupid to have argued with such a big person like Rohit Shetty and misbehaved with him. I even feel bad for his fans).”

He further said, “He's living in his bubble that this fandom is forever. He thinks that his fans will always be there for him even in the next 10-20 years. He's living in his own bubble, in his Barbie world. He needs to get a reality check, and somewhere he needs medical help, this is what I feel. Everyone has their opinions.”

Asim Riaz's television career

Asim is a model and fitness specialist. He shot to fame after he participated in the celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 his second reality show. He was expelled from the series for allegedly misbehaving with his co-contestants and show host Rohit Shetty.