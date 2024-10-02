Menu Explore
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra slams Asim Riaz for his cryptic age-shaming post

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Oct 02, 2024 09:21 PM IST

Karan Veer Mehra responded to Asim Riaz's cryptic post in which the latter had targeted him. Karan is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

The rivalry between Asim Riaz and Karan Veer Mehra further arose as the latter hit back at the former's age-shaming tweet. Asim had earlier responded to Karan's statement about him in an interview with DNA. Now, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner has called out the ex-contestant for his cryptic tweet. (Also read: Asim Riaz calls out Khatron Ke Khiladi makers: They chop the clips and they show my reactions)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra recently responded to Asim Riaz's cryptic tweet.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra recently responded to Asim Riaz's cryptic tweet.

Karan Veer Mehra hits back at Asim Riaz

While expressing his anger against Karan, Asim had tweeted, “This d*** head had to defame me to show that the looser finally did something in his life at the age of 40.” While reacting to his cryptic tweet, Karan shared a post on Twitter without mentioning Asim. He wrote, “Too much steroid hit your brains, expect confirmed annihilation…!, I don’t think you were schooled to understand this ‘Brah.’”

Karan Veer says Asim Riaz is living in a 'bubble'

Earlier, in the interview with DNA Karan, while speaking about Asim had stated that, “Ek toh bewakoofi ki itne bade show mein itne bade aadmi (Rohit Shetty) ke saath aisi badtameezi ki. Mujhe aur bhi galat lagta hai uske fans ke liye, who are in huge numbers and support him (He was stupid to have argued with such a big person like Rohit Shetty and misbehaved with him. I even feel bad for his fans).”

 

He further said, “He's living in his bubble that this fandom is forever. He thinks that his fans will always be there for him even in the next 10-20 years. He's living in his own bubble, in his Barbie world. He needs to get a reality check, and somewhere he needs medical help, this is what I feel. Everyone has their opinions.”

Asim Riaz's television career

Asim is a model and fitness specialist. He shot to fame after he participated in the celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 his second reality show. He was expelled from the series for allegedly misbehaving with his co-contestants and show host Rohit Shetty.

 

