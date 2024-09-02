Asim Riaz calls out Khatron Ke Khiladi makers: They chop the clips and they show my reactions

Asim hits back

Till now, Asim had been using his social media to post cryptic messages hinting at the whole incident. However, he addressed it for the first time in public while performing in Dubai.

In the video, which has emerged on social media, he is seen performing for a huge crowd, when he takes a pause to talk about the incident.

In the clip, he is seen saying, “They say somebody is ruining internet. It's okay. It's an action, there's reaction. But they only show my reaction. They don't show action. They chop the clips and they show my reactions."

The video is garnering a lot of attention on social media, with his fans taking to the comment section to support Asim and slam the makers of the reality show.

What happened

It all started during a task, which Asim, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnan had to perform. While Asim failed to finish the task, the other two were successful. Asim then said that the challenge was impossible and told the Khatron Ke Khiladi team to 'do it in front of him'. He added that he 'won’t take a rupee' from the show.

Rohit then showed a rehearsal video in which the team completed the Khatron Ke Khiladi task safely, explaining that they test everything before contestants try it. After seeing the rehearsal video, Asim said he had no problems.

However, him and the show's host went to to have a showdown with Rohit telling Asim he was rude. Asim had earlier called his co-contestants 'losers'. Rohit said, “Kal bhi tune bahot bakwaas ki (Yesterday also you said a lot of nonsense).” The filmmaker added, “Sun meri baat sunle warna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna (Listen to be otherwise I will thrash you here. Don’t behave badly here)”. Asim then walked towards Rohit, until being stopped by the Khatron Ke Khiladi team. Following which, he was asked to go from the show.