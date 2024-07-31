Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz shares cryptic post about 'insult' after fight with Rohit Shetty and others on show

Asim Riaz's latest posts

He took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and shared an image of four dogs and a leopard. While the dogs were racing, the leopard was seated behind in an enclosure.

The text read, “Sometimes trying to prove that you are the best is an insult." A day earlier, Asim had shared a series of pictures of himself and written in his caption, “If you’ve never hit the block, then you ain’t seen no crisis.”

Asim Riaz's post on Instagram Stories spoke about 'insult'.

Asim's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy

After Asim's unceremonious exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 (KKK 14), social media is divided with his fans supporting him on the one hand, and celebs such as Kushal Tandon attacking him, on the other.

It all started during a task, which Asim, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnan had to perform. While Asim failed to finish the task, the other two were successful. Asim then said that the challenge was impossible and told the Khatron Ke Khiladi team to 'do it in front of him'. He added that he 'won’t take a rupee' from the show.

Rohit then showed a rehearsal video in which the team completed the Khatron Ke Khiladi task safely, explaining that they test everything before contestants try it. After seeing the rehearsal video, Asim said he had no problems.

However, him and the show's host went to to have a showdown with Rohit telling Asim he was rude. Asim had earlier called his co-contestants 'losers'. Rohit said, “Kal bhi tune bahot bakwaas ki (Yesterday also you said a lot of nonsense).” The filmmaker added, “Sun meri baat sunle warna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna (Listen to be otherwise I will thrash you here. Don’t behave badly here).”

Asim then walked towards Rohit, until being stopped by the Khatron Ke Khiladi team. Since the episode of his exit from KKK 14 dropped, Asim has been sharing cryptic posts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 started streaming on JioCinema and airing on Colors TV from July 27th, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday.