Asim Riaz fans defend him after he's kicked out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: 'Self respect always comes first'

What did Asim Riaz actually do on KKK14?

Recently, Asim was unceremonious eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. After a challenge he called impossible – asking the Khatron Ke Khiladi team to perform it in front of him – Asim got into a fight with someone from the show's team and said that he 'won’t take a rupee' from them. He also called his co-contestants 'losers' and was in turn called rude by Rohit. Asim, who was seen on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, later apologised after seeing the rehearsal video of the task he failed to perform.

'We are with you Asim'

His fans on X are now trending 'We are with you Asim' and defending the Kashmiri model after backlash over him 'disrespecting' Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants, the makers and the host.

A fan tweeted on Tuesday, "Self respect always comes first. @imrealasim keep shining bright! Your strength and dignity are truly inspiring! WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM." Another said, "Asim Riaz has clearly said it: apology should be loud as disrespect. Proud to be supporting someone that know is worth PS: People disrespect in public but apologises in private."

A fan also tweeted a clip from the show, and said, "Rohit Shitty: 'Sun meri baat warna idhar hi uthaake patak dunga (Listen to me or else I will beat you)'. Sigma male Asim Riaz coming in front him.@Colors show us unedited version of episode. WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM." Another tweet read, "Asim Riaz is dominating the trends, with his fans showing strong support. The hype around him on the show is real!"

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14's fresh episodes stream on JioCinema and air on ColorsTV every Saturday and Sunday.