Asim Riaz angrily walks out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; fans call him a joker, ask 'itna ghamand kis baat ka'

When it was announced that model turned rapper Asim Riaz is going to be a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14, fans were over the moon with joy. After losing to late actor Sidharth Shukla, he had emerged as the first runner up of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13, garnering a huge fan following. Rohit Shetty's stunt reality show would mark Asim's return to television. But when the first episode finally premiered over the weekend on July 27, fans were left disappointed. Asim failed to perform a stunt and now a video of him throwing a fit on set has gone viral on the internet. Asim Riaz on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Angry at the makers, Asim walks out from the show after stating that he only came for his fans. He also claims that he has 'so much of money' and apparently changes 4 cars every 6 months. In the video, when Asim calls his competitors 'losers', fellow Khiladi Abhishek Kumar gets upset and starts shouting. Seeing this, Asim almost takes off his show to throw at him. In the end, host Rohit expels Asim from the show. According to reports, all this happened because Asim couldn't complete a stunt and challenged the makers to perform the 'impossible task' it in front of him.

While there are some fans who are blaming Abhishek for triggering Asim, a majority of internet users are slamming the Bigg Boss 13 star. In the comment section below, one social media user shared, "Joker Asim or joker us k fans Jo abhi bhi blind bn kr is k attitude or behavior ko defend or justify kr rhe", whereas another comment read, "His overconfidence threw him out; he thought it was the Big Boss show." A third internet user wrote: "6 month me 4 gadi badlta hu, vo sab kaha rakhi he. Itna ghamand kis baat ka Bhai itna ghamand to koi Hollywood star ka bhi nahi hoga. 'Internet buzz bcoz of me' ye konsi di", while another commented: "Asim ka ghamand vai sahab.. he is jst a runner-up of bb.. ghatiya attitude.. samjhta kya h khudko."

In your opinion, is Asim wrong or should makers bring him back as a wild card?