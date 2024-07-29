Rohit Shetty reacts after Asim Riaz's 'I have so much money you can't even imagine' statement on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

What Asim Riaz said

During a task, Asim, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnan had to collect flags from a seesaw, and only the top two would be safe from elimination. Aashish and Niyati finished the task, but Asim didn’t, and he was told by other contestants to take responsibility for his failure. Asim then said that the challenge was impossible and told the Khatron Ke Khiladi team to 'do it in front of him'. He added that he 'won’t take a rupee' from the show.

Asim was seen arguing with some from the show's team as Rohit Shetty stood near them and the other contestants, who were all together at a distance, looked on. Asim said, as per a News18 report, "I have so much of money you can't even imagine. I change four cars in six months. You think I need money? It is for the fans that I was here, not for these losers (pointing to other contestants)."

At this point actor Abhishek Kumar objected to Asim's remark, leading to him and Asim having a showdown with the later almost charging at Abhishek with a shoe in hand.

What Rohit Shetty said

Rohit then showed a rehearsal video in which the team completed the Khatron Ke Khiladi task safely, explaining that they test everything before contestants try it. After seeing the rehearsal video, Asim said there’s no problem.

Rohit then said, “Kal bhi tune bahot bakwaas ki (Yesterday also you said a lot of nonsense).” The filmmaker added, “Sun meri baat sunle warna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna (Listen to be otherwise I will thrash you here. Don’t behave badly here).”

Asim then walked towards Rohit, until being stopped by the Khatron Ke Khiladi team. In another incident, as Asim walked away from shoot in anger, Rohit asked him, "What are you doing?"

After Asim was shown the door, Rohit said, “I wish him all the luck but now he can’t continue in this show. He has a point of view, no doubt about it and I respect that. I wish him all the luck. He is a young kid and may God bless him with success.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 started streaming on JioCinema and airing on ColorsTV from July 27th, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday,