Umar Riaz pens cryptic note after Asim Riaz gets kicked out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: ‘Don’t degrade someone'

What Umar said

In a new post, Umar wrote: “Don't degrade someone to a level that their worst demons comes out! After that anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying!”

Kushal Tandon roasts Asim

Meanwhile actor Kushal Tandon took a dig at Asim and said he is flaunting second-hand cars. "Sohrat kya sohrat bro , Ek big boss? And what car he is flaunting about second hand cars ? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be ? Bank accounts details share karna , hats off to Rohit Shetty sir how he handled that crap huge respect for Rohit sir. (What money? How much do you have? Share bank account details.)"

It all happened when Asim failed to complete a task. He said that the challenge was impossible and told the team to do it in front of him.

Host Rohit Shetty then said, “Kal bhi tune bahot bakwaas ki. Sun meri baat sunle warna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna (Yesterday also you said a lot of nonsense. Listen to be otherwise I will thrash you here. Don’t behave badly here).” Asim was then asked to leave the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 started streaming on JioCinema and airing on ColorsTV from July 27th, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday.