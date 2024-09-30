Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz needs ‘medical help’: He is living in his Barbie world
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz was earlier evicted from the show after a heated exchange with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale saw Karan Veer Mehra beat Gashmeer Mahajani and Krishna Shroff to emerge as the winner. This season had courted attention when former contestant Asim Riaz disrespected host Rohit Shetty and the rest of the contestants. Now, in an interview with DNA, Karan Veer reacted to the controversy and said that Asim needs ‘medical help’. (Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karan Veer Mehra beats Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani in finale, takes home brand new car)
What Karan Veer said
During the chat he said, “Ek toh bewakoofi ki itne bade show mein itne bade aadmi (Rohit Shetty) ke saath aisi badtameezi ki. Mujhe aur bhi galat lagta hai uske fans ke liye, who are in huge numbers and support him (He was stupid to have argued with such a big person like Rohit Shetty and misbehaved with him. I even feel bad for his fans).”
He added, "He's living in his bubble that this fandom is forever. He thinks that his fans will always be there for him even in the next 10-20 years. He's living in his own bubble, in his Barbie world. He needs to get a reality check, and somewhere he needs medical help, this is what I feel. Everyone has their opinions."
More details
Asim had addressed the issue while performing in Dubai, and accused the makers of tweaking the narrative while editing the clip.
Asim had earlier called his co-contestants 'losers' on the show. Rohit Shetty had said, “Sun meri baat sunle warna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna (Listen to be otherwise I will thrash you here. Don’t behave badly here)”. Asim then walked towards Rohit, until being stopped by the Khatron Ke Khiladi team. Following which, he was asked to go from the show.
As the winner of this season, Karan Veer took home the the trophy, along with the cash prize of ₹20 lakh as well as a brand new Hyundai Creta car.
