Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karan Veer Mehra beats Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani in finale, takes home brand new car

TV actor Karan Veer Mehra has emerged as the winner of the 14th season of the action reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The announcement was made at the grand finale of the show on Sunday night and pictures of Karan with the winners’ trophy on stage appeared on social media soon after. The actor has said that the feeling has not sunk in yet. (Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz shares cryptic post about 'insult' after fight with Rohit Shetty and others on show) Karan Veer Mehra is lifted by other contestants as he wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner

The thrilling three-month journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi came to a close on Sunday evening at the finale as Karan Veer Mehra beat the other two finalists - Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani. The final death-defying task was a combination of water, air with a helicopter twist thrown in there, with Karan registering the fastest time to finish it. His win allowed Karan to walk home with not just the trophy but also a cash prize of ₹20 lakh as well as a brand new Hyundai Creta car. The finale saw some starry cameos as well with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Bharti Singh, Nia Sharma and Kashmera Shah making appearances. The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and was shot in Romania.

Karan Veer Mehra on winning KKK 14

Hours after his win, Karan rected to the triumph in an interview with the Times of India. He said, “More than the feeling that I might win the show, there was a hope that I could get the trophy. This feeling I think everyone had. Lekin jab announce hogaya na naam sab sunn hogaya (when it was announced, I went numb)… I had no clue what was happening around. Everything was in slow motion. I was almost going to faint when Rohit Shetty sir announced my name… Accha nahi lagta na KKK ka winner faint hota toh (It would not have looked good had the winner of KKK would have fainted).”