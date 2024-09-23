Alia Bhatt dedicates Phoolo Ka Taaro to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Abhishek Kumar as he flirts with her. Watch

Alia Bhatt recently featured on Khatron Ke Khilade 14 grand finale along with her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina. The actor had a fun interaction with the show's contestant Abhishek Kumar as he flirted with her. In a new promo shared by Colors TV, the audience for left in splits as Alia dedicated a special song to Abhishek. (Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy a romantic vacation in Paris. See pic) Alia Bhatt dedicated a speical song for Abhishek Kumar on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Abhishek Kumar flirts with Alia Bhatt

The video starts with Rohit removing the blindfold from Abhishek's eyes. As Alia appears on-stage, he asks her if he could touch her hand in order to know if she is real. He then mocks Shalin Bhanot and other contestants sitting among the audiences and calls them ‘unlucky.’

Abhishek then goes on his knees and says, “Aap sach me bohot khoobsurat hain (You are really beautiful).” Alia then tells him that she has a special song to dedicate to him, Vedang appears from backstage singing Phoolon ka taaro from Jigra. As Abhishek gets irritated, Alia, Shalin and others end up laughing.

A fan commented, “Abhishek with Aliaa...look so cute together… Wishing that see u guy in big screen too.” Anothetr fan wrote, “For others it's just abhi meet alia ....but for Abhishek it's lots of emotions which carried from Humpty Sharma ki dulhania shooting.” A fan slos commented, “Abhishek Kumar The Bestest Entertainer.”

Abhishek had previously featured in Bigg Boss 17 hosted by Salman Khan. He also acted in Hindi television shows such as Bekaboo and Udaariyaan.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's grand finale episodes will air on Saturday and Sunday.

About Jigra

Alia and Vedang play siblings in Jigra. The teaser of the film was recently released. The film which depicts the story of a sister who tries to rescue her younger brother who is imprisoned and tortured in a foreign jail. Pholon ka taaro song also featured in background which is originally from Dev Anand's Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

The original version was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar in the movie. Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie also features Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Nanda and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles.

Jigra is scheduled to release on October 11, 2024.