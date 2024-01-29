Abhishek Kumar reacts to losing Bigg Boss 17 to Munawar Faruqui, says Ankita Lokhande 'looked negative' on the show

Actor Abhishek Kumar has spoken about Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, as well as one of the most talked-about contestant this season, actor Ankita Lokhande. In an interview with Timesnownews.com, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17 revealed why he thinks Ankita missed out on the winner's trophy. Also read | Bigg Boss 17 finale highlights: Munawar Faruqui wins show, ₹50 lakh prize money Abhishek Kumar spoke about Ankita Lokhande coming off as 'negative' on Bigg Boss 17.

Abhishek Kumar 'happy' Munawar Faruqui won

When asked about Munawar Faruqui winning Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek said, "Munawar has won and I am happy, but main jeetne ke liye hi khel raha tha pehle din se. Nahi jeeta toh thoda toh bura lag hi raha hai (I was playing to win the show from day one, but now that I have not won, I am feeling a little upset). However, when I came out, I heard people praising my performance and that feels good... Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai (Everything happens for the best). I will be a better person now."

Abhishek on Ankita Lokhande

Talking about Ankita, who did not make it to the top 3 Bigg Boss finalists, Abhishek said, "Ankita ji kahin na kahin negative dikhi hain. Aur wo kaafi soyi hain. Game mein kam input that (Ankita has somewhere ended up looking negative on this show. She also slept a lot inside the Bigg Boss house, and didn't give too many inputs in the game).'

The grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show took place on Sunday. Abhishek, who is best known for his role as Amrik Singh Virk in Udaariyaan and Aditya Raichand in Bekaboo, was joined by Ankita, Munawar, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashetty in the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17. He grabbed attention for his fights with actor and ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya on Bigg Boss 17.

