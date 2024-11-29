Netizens can’t get enough of ‘green flag’ hubby Sanjay Passi’s support for wife Shalini's success; ‘he’s so humble!’

In a world where Bollywood husbands usually feel overshadowed by their wives’ fame, Sanjay Passi is doing things differently. His public admiration and support for his wife, Shalini Passi, who rose to fame as a socialite on Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, has turned him into a fan favourite — and for good reason. Shalini’s journey from art collector to social media icon has been nothing short of a phenomenon. In her recent chat on We The Women Asia with Barkha Dutt, the couple opened up about how Shalini’s fame has impacted their lives. Shalini, who’s become a viral sensation, didn’t just win over audiences with her bold personality, but also earned the title of “national crush”. Yet, despite this fame, her husband, Sanjay, couldn’t be prouder of her success. Young Shalini Passi with hubby Sanjay Passi

(left to right) Shalini with husband Sanjay Passi, Shalini with son Robin

When asked how he felt about his wife’s sudden popularity, Sanjay said, “It was a surprise for me. Overnight, I couldn’t have imagined what she has done. It’s amazing. I feel very proud of her.” He didn’t shy away from embracing her fame, either. Asked about being known as “Shalini Passi’s husband,” Sanjay simply replied, “I feel very proud about it. When people say, ‘Are you Shalini Passi’s husband?’ I say ‘yes,’” with a smile and a humble nod. Furthermore, Sanjay didn’t hold back when talking about his wife’s greatness. He simply stated, “She is a queen. What can I say about a queen? I’m here to serve her.”

Shalini, on the other hand, brushed off the idea that her life had changed much since the fame kicked in. “I was always a star at home. It’s the same,” she said cheekily.

Netizens react

Naturally, fans on social media couldn’t get enough of the couple’s dynamic. Sanjay’s open admiration for his wife has sparked a wave of praise online. One Instagram user commented, “What a man! Total green flag!” Another fan said, “What a gem of a man❤️” Sanjay’s approach to being comfortable with his wife’s fame and success has set a new standard for supportive partnerships. A netizen expressed this sentiment with the comment, “Behind every successful man is a woman behind her who is his wife.”

Netizens love Sanjay

It's noteworthy that netizens have been consistently vocal about their admiration for Mr. Passi. On various Reddit threads, fans of Shalini have expressed their love for the couple, especially noting Sanjay's down-to-earth demeanour despite his success. One instance was when a user commented, “Bhaiiiiiiiiii 😮‍💨 he seems so grounded and humble. I love it.” As we head into 2025, Sanjay and Shalini’s relationship stands out as an example and it seems like netizens agree: this is one Bollywood couple we should all be rooting for!