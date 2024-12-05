Salman Khan to skip this Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18, this star will replace him as host: Report

After a week full of drama and chaos, fans eagerly wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar to watch Salman Khan pull up erring housemates. However, this week, instead of Salman, Farah Khan will be seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan to skip this Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18.(PTI)

Farah Khan to replace Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar

As per a report in India Today, sources told the publication that Salman Khan and his team will fly out tomorrow for the technical rehearsal of his Da-Bangg Reloaded event in Dubai. Since he is also currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, the actor is set to give this Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18 a miss. Farah Khan will replaced the superstar as interim host.

However, netizens are not very happy with the Farah Khan replacing Salman as host for this Weekend Ka Vaar. One of the users wrote, "Bring Rohit Shetty instead of Farah. He is entertaining." Another user commented, "Karan Jahar, Sanjay Dutta, Farah khan, Ekta Kapor all are boring af. Only Salman can do justice to the host of Big boss. Rohit can be his 2nd."

Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee fight

This week, a major fight between broke out in the house after Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena aggressively charged over Digvijay Rathee for his comment on Eisha Singh. The fight has divided the internet. While some fans slammed Digvijay for instigating the fight, others are eagerly waiting for a strict action to be taken on Weekend Ka Vaar against the trio. Sunidhi Chauhan is reported to be one of the special guests on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, promoting her latest single Aankh which features her collaboration with Sanya Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Along with Salman Khan, other stars such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Aastha Gill, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul will also be a part of The Da-Bangg Reloaded tour, promising a night full of laughter, music, and entertainment.