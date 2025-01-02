Menu Explore
Bigg Boss 18: Here’s the message Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu sent for Shilpa Shirodkar

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jan 02, 2025 05:50 PM IST

Shilpa Shirodkar's journey in Bigg Boss 18 came with its share of ups and downs. During her stay, she formed a close bond with Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra.

As Bigg Boss 18 gears up for its highly anticipated family week, Shilpa Shirodkar is set to be reunited with her daughter, Anoushka. However, Anoushka revealed that the decision on which family member would visit Shilpa was not an easy one. While her sister Namrata Shirodkar and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu didn’t visit her, they sent her a special message. Also read: Shilpa Shirodkar reveals looking for work before Bigg Boss 18: But people were not ready to even meet me

Shilpa Shirodkar has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 18.
Shilpa Shirodkar has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 18.

Emotional reunion

Bigg Boss 18 has reached a critical juncture, with all contestants focused on emerging victorious. However, before the competition intensifies, the reality show is set to host Family Week, where contestants will be reunited with their loved ones after over two months of separation.

One such emotional reunion will be between Shilpa and her daughter, Anoushka. Before entering the house, she spoke to the media about her mother, and what her maasi Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu had to say about her gameplay.

In an interview with India Today, she was asked if her father or aunt Namrata Shirodkar had a message for Shilpa. To which, Anoushka said, "It's interesting how both of them had the same thing to say. They told me to tell mom that they are so proud of her, and can't wait to see her with the trophy."

Anoushka explained why Namrata didn’t visit her in an interview with Pinkvilla, saying, “I think my mom is aware of the fact that my aunt (Namrata Shirodkar) lives far away. I missed my mom too much and I wanted to come and see her to be honest. The minute we got the opportunity to come and see her, I ran for the opportunity. I will tell her that unfortunately because I am here, my aunt couldn't come but I don't think she will be upset. She will understand and I know she will be happy to see me”.

During a conversation with Times of India, Anoushka shared that Namrata watches the show every day. “My aunt (Namrata) is so proud of my mom. I spoke to her yesterday literally for an hour before I came in and we talked so much about her,” she said.

Shilpa’s journey in Bigg Boss

Shilpa Shirodkar's journey in Bigg Boss 18 came with its share of ups and downs. During her stint in the house, she formed a close bond with Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. She also has a strong support system in Chum Durang. Bigg Boss Season 16 premiered on October 6, 2024 on Colors TV. The grand finale will air on January 19.

