Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Ghattamaneni meet Dua Lipa backstage after Mumbai concert; click pictures

Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, attended the Dua Lipa concert in Mumbai on Saturday. They posted pictures of their night out on their Instagram, revealing that directors Vamshi Paidipally and Sukumar’s daughters, Sukriti and Aadya, also accompanied them. (Also Read: Fireworks go off, fans scream as Dua Lipa unleashes viral Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan mashup at Mumbai concert) Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Ghattamaneni attended the Dua Lipa concert in Mumbai with friends.

Namrata, Sitara at Dua Lipa concert

Namrata took pictures of her, Sitara, and their friends posing with Dua on her Instagram stories, calling her ‘just stunning’. Sitara also posted selfies of her, Sukriti and Aadya with Dua, with the quarter pouting away as they pose together.

A screen grab of Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram stories.

She also posted happy pictures of them on her feed, with happy tears, heart and champagne emojis. “Living it up, making memories,” wrote Namrata, posting pictures with her friends from the concert. Sitara and Sukriti also posted videos of Dua performing on stage, to some fan favourites.

Dua Lipa’s Mumbai concert

Ever since Dua announced her Mumbai concert, many wondered what it would be like for the crowd to sing Shah Rukh Khan’s Wo Ladki Jo from Baadshah as she performed Levitating, based on the viral audio clip. And it looks like the singer was not oblivious to the chatter, given that she performed her own take on it, complete with fireworks, much to everyone’s delight. Numerous clips on the internet show fans reacting to the moment as fireworks go off and Shah Rukh’s song begins playing.

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram in January this year. The film received mixed reviews but did well at the box office. He will soon star in SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure, which has yet to go on floors. Vamshi last directed Vijay’s Varisu and is yet to announce his next project. Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, will be released in theatres on December 5.