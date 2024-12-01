Police complaint filed against Allu Arjun for calling his fan base ‘army’ at Pushpa 2 The Rule event

Allu Arjun has called his fans his ‘army’ for years now, but his recent statement while promoting Pushpa 2: The Rule in Mumbai offended some. According to Aadhnan Telugu, a man named Srinivas Goud lodged a complaint against the actor at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad, objecting to the usage of the word for his fan base. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule tickets going for over ₹2400 in Delhi, Mumbai; shows of Allu Arjun-starrer still selling out fast) Allu Arjun promoted his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule across the country.

Police complaint on Allu Arjun

The publication posted a picture of the police complaint filed by Srinivas, president of the Green Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation. In a video they posted, he says, “We have filed a complaint against Tollywood star Allu Arjun requesting him not to use the word army for his fan base. Army is an honourable post; they’re the ones who protect our country, so you can’t call your fans that. There are many other terms he could use instead.”

What did Allu Arjun say?

While promoting Pushpa 2 in Mumbai, Arjun said, “I don’t have fans; I have an army. I love my fans; they’re like my family. They stand by me; they celebrate me. They stand for me like an army. I love you all; I will make you proud. If this film becomes a big hit, I will dedicate it to all my fans.” Srinivas objected to using the term army in this particular context in his complaint.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to his 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, will hit screens on December 5. Arjun will reprise his role as the titular Pushpa Raj in the film, which sees him grow from a daily wage worker to a red sandal smuggler. The actor received a National Award for his performance in the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as his wife, Srivalli, and arch nemesis, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, respectively.