Fireworks go off, fans scream as Dua Lipa unleashes viral Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan mashup at Mumbai concert

It had been teased and joked for months. What if Dua Lipa starts performing Levitating during her India concert and the crowd mashes it up with Woh Ladki Jo, as the internet has done in that viral meme. The crowd need not have bothered, though. Dua did it herself. As the singer performed live in Mumbai on Saturday, she brought the Shah Rukh Khan magic to the stage, leaving desi fans extremely happy. (Also read: Suhana Khan can't keep calm as Dua Lipa performs viral mashup of Levitating, Shah Rukh's Woh Ladki Jo at Mumbai show) Dua Lipa brought some Shah Rukh Khan magic to the stage at her Mumbai concert((Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP))

Several videos from the concert surfaced online. One of the best moments turned out when Dua Lipa was seen performing to the fan-made mashup of her song Levitating and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous track Wo Ladki Jo from his film Baadshah.

Netizens went gaga after seeing the clip. "Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki," a social media user commented.

Another X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "So Dua Lipa did the Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her own style wish SRK was there too." Another fan shared a video from the concert on Instagram and wrote, “This is pure iconic, goddess vibes!”

Dua Lipa's love for Shah Rukh Khan

Dua has often expressed her love for Shah Rukh Khan. In 2019, during her India visit, Dua got the chance to meet Shah Rukh. She even posed for a picture with the Bollywood actor, who later shared it on his Instagram account.

"I have decided to live by New Rules, and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself? What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. I wish her all my love. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage," SRK captioned the post.

Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert

Dua's gig saw the presence of renowned celebrities such as Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, Ranvir Shorey, and Namrata Shirodkar among others.

Dua arrived in the city on Thursday. The same night, she was spotted dining with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. In the videos shared by the paps, Dua can be seen getting inside her car, escorted by security, and holding hands with Callum. The singer looked chic in an all-black outfit. The couple was all smiles as they were papped inside the car. The videos went viral in no time.