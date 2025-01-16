Angelina Jolie ‘determined’ to make her kids ‘self-sufficient’ amid LA wildfires: ‘Cash won’t protect…'

In the wake of the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires, Angelina Jolie is reportedly determined to prepare her six children for any future crises. Sources told RadarOnline, the Hollywood star has been discussing her plans to make her children "completely self-sufficient" by enrolling them in survivalist training and martial arts classes. Angelina Jolie aims to prepare all her six children for crises by enrolling them in survivalist training and martial arts classes following the Los Angeles wildfires. (AFP)

Jolie wants to teach her kids ‘survivalism’ amid LA wildfires

Jolie wants to equip her kids with the skills necessary to not only survive in extreme situations but also defend themselves in the event of a more severe disaster or doomsday scenario. A showbiz source told the outlet, “She's also always been interested in the martial arts and defending herself. She has trained in martial arts for action roles in movies like Tomb Raider and wants her kids to become experts as well.”

The insider continued, “The wildfires were a wakeup call that cash won't protect her family in an 'end of days' scenario. She also wants them to learn how to survive in the wild for a few days because you just never know when these skills might come in handy."

Jolie stocks up on supplies with son Knox amid wildfires

The news comes after the Maleficient actor was spotted shopping and stocking up on supplies along with her son Knox near her Los Feliz home after a break in the spreading wildfires. In a recent video, Jolie was seen preparing for a personal gathering by loading a black Mercedes Benz with bottled water and groceries, sharing that she was hosting people at her home.

When asked about contributing to fire relief efforts, she affirmed, "Yeah, I will, right now I’m taking care of the people close to me and having them at my house." Jolie, 49, shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt—Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. The actress is also planning a new chapter of her life in Paris once she concludes her ongoing legal battles with Pitt.