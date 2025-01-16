Timothée Chalamet got a $79 fine for riding a bike to movie premiere; here’s why

Recently, Timothée Chalamet chose an eco-friendly bike over a car to attend the London premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Now, the actor has revealed that his decision came at a cost and a fine. Also read: Timothée Chalamet reacts to getting support from rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Here’s what he has to say Timothée has earned critical acclaim for his performance as Bob Dylan in the film.

Timothée Chalamet gets a fine

The image of Timothée arriving for the red carpet outing went viral. He rode an electric Lime bike into the London premiere. According to the Variety, the actor did not park the bike properly, which is why he was met with a 65-pound (roughly $79).

He shared the update while promoting the movie in France on the talk show Quotidien.

“It’s ecological!” Timothée said when asked about his decision to ride bike to the premiere of the film. The actor admitted it all came down to beating traffic. He hopped onto the bike, ditching the car to make it to the premiere on time.

“There was a traffic jam, and I actually wasn’t allowed to park there, and I got a £65 fine. And actually it’s horrible because it was an advert for them,” he added.

However, the exact nature of the actor’s fine remains unclear as Lime’s penalty structure runs from 2 pounds to 20 pounds, with no penalties for first-time offences.

About the film

A Complete Unknown follows an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in NYC in 1961 with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide.

Timothée has earned critical acclaim for his performance as Bob Dylan in the film. He earned best actor nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards and BAFTAs/ A Complete Unknown also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth and more.