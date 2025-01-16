Saif Ali Khan’s neighbour Karishma Tanna reacts to stabbing incident: I've been telling my society to increase security

Actor Karishma Tanna, a neighbour of Saif Ali Khan, has spoken out about the recent stabbing incident at his Mumbai residence. She emphasised the importance of vigilance, calling the event as a wake-up call for everyone. Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbed: 5 things to know about intruder who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when an unidentified intruder broke into Saif's home, stabbing him at least six times during a botched burglary attempt. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he received treatment. He is now reported to be in stable condition.

Karishma reacts

During an interview with ETimes, Karishma called the situation 'scary' and demanded increased security in their area. Karishma stays in a building in the same lane diagonally opposite Saif and Kareena Kapoor's building. Saif stays in the Satguru Sharan building with his family members.

“It’s a crazy scene outside as I am talking to you… there are a lot of cops and media downstairs. The whole incident is a wakeup call for a lot of stand along buildings in Bandra. I have been telling everybody in my cooperative housing society for over a year or even more to increase the security. The watchmen I feel need to be properly trained. They are not reliable in case of such incidents. If a burglar barges in your building, the watchmen are not trained enough to tackle the situation. How will a family handle such a situation? It’s very scary," said Karishma.

The actor added, “I hope people learn from this incident. Whatever happened to this family nobody deserves it. I am sure even my building will tighten the security now and have more guards on board”.

Saif Ali Khan in hospital

Saif Ali Khan, 54, was attacked by an intruder who broke into his house at around 3 am on Thursday. He underwent surgery for stab wounds at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, and is out of danger. The Mumbai team is looking into the incident, with six police teams given the task to nab the accused.

According to doctor Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid... He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," the doctor said.