Saif Ali Khan stabbed: 5 things to know about intruder who attacked actor

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger after he underwent surgery for stab wounds at Mumbai's Leelavati Hospital. The 54-year-old actor was attacked by an intruder who broke into his house at around 3 am on Thursday. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife by an intruder at his residence on Thursday.(Reuters file)

The star lives on the 12th floor of Satguru Sharan apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dikshit Gedam told media that six police teams have been found to nab the accused.

Maharashtra's minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said the police have some information about the identification of the suspects and search is underway.

Here are five things we know about the attacker who stabbed Saif Ali Khan:-

1. Mumbai Police's Zone 9 DCP Dikshit Gedam said the cops have identified the person who broke into Saif Ali Khan's house in Bandra (West) with an intention of burglary. The attacker used the fire escape to enter the actor's flat.

2. According to a police official, Khan's domestic help Elyimma Philips alias Lima was present in the house and first spotted the accused entering the flat. She tried to stop the accused and sustained injuries in her hand.

3. Saif Ali Khan heard her scream and intervened, resulting in a scuffle with the attacker. The accused was carrying a knife and stabbed the actor, police said.

4. The attacker was spotted in CCTV footage. After attacking Khan, he managed to flee from the building using the staircase.

5. "One accused has been identified. He used the staircase to enter, and teams are in the field to arrest him. There are 10 detection teams working in different directions," DCP Gedam added.

Saif Ali Khan's health update

On Saif Ali Khan's health condition, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said that the latter sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine.

"Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," the doctor said.

