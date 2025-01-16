Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Domestic help first spotted intruder, tried to stop him

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's domestic help first spotted the intruder who entered the actor's residence early Thursday morning and stabbed him. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.(AFP)

The actor's domestic help, Elyimma Philips, told the police that she tried to stop the accused after spotting him and suffered injuries on her hand during the scuffle.

The actor, who was also in the house, was alarmed by her screams and came out. The intruder was carrying a sharp kind of object with him and stabbed Khan, according to the police.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital by his oldest son, Ibrahim Ali, in an auto-rickshaw.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: What hospital said



Lilavati Hospital chief operating officer Niraj Uttamani said Khan was hospitalised at 3:30 am with six injuries, of which two were deeper. “One of the injuries is closer to his spine,” he said.

People aware of the details of Khan’s treatment said one injury was so deep that he received 10 stitches and that his spine was not affected.

“He was very lucky that the stabs did not affect any vital organs. He appears to have been attacked by a knife and he was thwarting a robbery attempt. Two injuries are deep, two are mid and two are superficial,” said a person.

Saif Ali Khan's public relations representative in a statement said there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence. "We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

The police reached the spot after receiving information and launched a probe into the incident.