Actor Saif Ali Khan suffers multiple stab injuries in attack at Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suffered multiple stab injuries, including one to the neck and another closer to his spine, after an intruder allegedly barged into his residence in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra (West) and stabbed him around 2:30am on Thursday, people aware of the matter said. Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital and it was initially unclear if he was stabbed or injured in a scuffle. (PTI)

Mumbai Police deputy commissioner Dikshit Gedam said an unidentified person intruded into Khan’s residence and that the actor was injured when the two had a scuffle. “The actor is injured and is being treated. An investigation is going on,” said Gedam.

A second police officer said that the attacker fled the scene after attacking the actor and that they were trying to trace him. Police were in the process of registering a First Information Report and have formed multiple teams to nab the assailant.

Officials said the Mumbai Crime Branch was conducting searches in buildings near Khan’s residence and a sniffer dog was also at the spot.

Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital and it was initially unclear if he was stabbed or injured in the scuffle with the robber. “We are investigating the matter. The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting a parallel investigation into the incident,” said the second police officer.

Lilavati Hospital chief operating officer Niraj Uttamani said Khan was hospitalised at 3:30am with six injuries of which two were deeper. “One of the injuries is closer to his spine,” he said.

Uttamani said the surgery on the back was over. He added the neurosurgeon was done with his part of the surgery and now the cosmetic surgeon was operating on his wrist. “We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done,” said Uttamani. He added one of the injuries was on the neck. “The surgery started at 5:30am...”

People aware of the details of Khan’s treatment said one injury was so deep that he received 10 stitches and that his spine was not affected. “He was very lucky that the stabs did not affect any vital organs. He appears to have been attacked by a knife and he was thwarting a robbery attempt. Two injuries are deep, two are mid and two are superficial,” said a person.

Congress lawmaker Varsha Eknath Gaikwad expressed shock at the brazen attack and asked what was going on in Mumbai. “That this happens in Bandra in a what is known as a safe neighbourhood, is what is most concerning. What security can the common man then expect? Gaikwad said in a post on X. She referred to gun violence, robberies, and stabbing incidents in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and said the government has no answers. “We need answers,” she said, tagging Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar spokesperson Clyde Crasto called the attack on Khan a cause for concern, adding if such high-profile people with levels of security can be attacked in their homes, then what could happen to common citizens? “Fear of the law seems to be at a low in Maharashtra due to leniencies in the past couple of years.”