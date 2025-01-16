Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Was attacker hiding inside actor's house? What we know so far

Hours after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a robbery bid at his Bandra (west) residence in Mumbai, a report claimed that the attacker was trying to enter the actor's younger son Jeh's room when the scuffle broke out. Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in the scuffle with the attacker as he tried to protect his employee and son Jeh. (PTI)

One of Saif Ali Khan's female employee, Ariyama Philip alias Lima, had spotted the intruder and confronted him, following which the attacker reportedly assaulted her, news agency IANS reported.

Saif Ali Khan had heard her scream and rushed outside to intervene, subsequently a scuffle began between the actor and the attacker. In this, both Lima and Saif were injured with a sharp weapon, IANS quoted unnamed sources as saying.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the development.

Following the stabbing, Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan rushed him to the Lilavati Hospital. The chief operating officer of the hospital, Dr Niraj Uttamani, said the actor was brought in with six injuries, two of which were deeper, adding that one of the wounds was closer to his spine.

The actor underwent multiple surgeries at the hospital, following which he is now out of danger, Saif's team confirmed.

"Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident," the statement read.

At the time of the incident, Saif's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and his two sons, Taimur and Jeh, were present at their home.

Though the attacker fled the scene, the Bandra police said it was in the process of registering an FIR and have already formed multiple teams to nab the culprit.

Meanwhile, Kareena's team also issued a statement asking fans to remain patient and not speculate over any details as "police are already doing their due investigations".

Additionally, a Money Control report claimed that the CCTV camera footage did not show any unauthorised entry into the building where Saif resides. The report added that investigators suspect the attacker might have entered the premises hours before the attack and hidden somewhere until the point of the scuffle with Saif.

Police teams and officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch are currently at Saif's Bandra residence, conducting searches in and around the house.