From Salman Khan to Baba Siddique to Saif Ali Khan: The story of Bandra crimes

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suffered multiple stab injuries after a robber allegedly broke into his Bandra residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday. Saif Ali Khan is undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital after being admitted there with six injuries.

Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was also reportedly present inside the house at the time of the incident.

Deputy police commissioner Dikshit Gedam said an unidentified person barged into Saif's residence, adding that the actor was injured during a scuffle with the suspect.

While the incident has left everyone in shock, it is notable that this is the third time such a crime has occurred in Mumbai's upscale area of Bandra.

TRACK | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Live Updates

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was quick to point out the same, saying that Baba Siddique's murder, firing at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home and now robbery bid at Saif's home, all have taken place in Bandra.

"What a shame that Mumbai sees another high profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names," she alleged in a post on X.

Chaturvedi further said that Bandra, which houses the highest number of celebrities, "is supposed to have adequate security". "If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is?" she asked.

Notably, Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital after the incident, wherein the medical facility's chief operating officer Niraj Uttamani said that the actor was admitted with six injuries, of which two were deeper. The actor is currently undergoing surgery.

According to another police officer, the attacker fled the scene after injuring Saif. The police have formed multiple teams for a manhunt to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have started the process of registering an First Information Report (FIR).

ALSO READ | Son Ibrahim Ali Khan rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital at 3 am after actor's injury in burglary attempt at his home

Baba Siddique's murder

In October 2024, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three attackers outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area.

The leader was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but, unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries.

The 66-year-old seasoned politician's murder was allegedly pre-planned and carried out on a busy Dussehra night. The assailants fired as many as six rounds at the NCP leader, of which three hit Baba, said DCP (Crime Branch) Datta Nalawade.

The shooters had reportedly been in Mumbai 25-30 days before the incident and had even recced the shooting spot as well as Baba Siddique's home and office in advance.

Siddique had received a death threat 15 days before the murder, police said, adding that his security was upgraded to Y category after that. Notably, a police constable was also fatally shot during Siddique's murder.

Salman Khan house firing

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has received multiple life threats, faced a grim situation when gunshots were fired outside his home, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra in April 2024.

Two persons had opened fire at Salman's home and fled the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets. The firing was described as a "meticulously planned attack' by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The firing was allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, under the supervision of the gangster's Canada-based brother Anmol Bishnoi.

The two assailants, who fired at the actor's home, allegedly wanted to threaten Salman for not apologising after killing a blackbuck, which is worshipped by the Bishnoi community in Rajasthan.

Notably, just last week, Salman Khan completed extensive renovations and enhanced renovations at his Bandra home. The actor's home now has a bulletproof balcony, a modern security system, and high-resolution CCTV cameras to detect any suspicious activity nearby.