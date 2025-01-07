Salman Khan upgrades security of his Galaxy Apartment with bulletproof windows: Report

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has completed extensive renovations to enhance security at his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra, eight months after a shooting incident outside his residence. Salman Khan upgrades security at his Mumbai home with extensive renovations, months after shooting incident. (ANI FILE PHOTO)

The actor's home now has bulletproof windows, a modern security system, and high-resolution CCTV cameras to detect any suspicious activity nearby, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

Bulletproof glass has been added to strengthen the balcony from where Salman Khan greets his fans. The actor resides in a 1 BHK flat on the ground floor of Galaxy Apartments, while his parents live on the first floor, the report added.

Two men on a bike fired four shots at Salman Khan's residence on April 14 and fled. The actor believes gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was responsible, with the aim of killing him and his family.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail, has had ongoing issues with Salman Khan and has threatened him several times. Their conflict started with the 1998 Blackbuck shooting case, where Salman Khan was convicted.

The Bishnoi community regards Blackbucks as sacred, and Lawrence Bishnoi has vowed to target Salman Khan. The April 14 firing marked a serious escalation in the threats made by the Bishnoi gang against the actor.

The situation escalated further in October when former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. The 66-year-old politician was known to have a close relationship with Salman Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol, who is a key accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, has been detained in the US. In its chargesheet, the Mumbai Police stated that Siddique's close ties with Salman Khan were a significant motive behind the murder.

Salman Khan had also received a similar threat earlier, with an unknown caller demanding ₹2 crore from the actor. The Worli police egistered a case against the unidentified person who sent several WhatsApp messages to Mumbai Police's traffic helpline number.