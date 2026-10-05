'Brahmins will have a dominant role in this election': BJP sharpens upper caste outreach ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will sharpen its overtures in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh towards the upper castes, particularly the Brahmins, even as it will deploy its time-tested social engineering formula of relying on a broader coalition of non-dominant castes, people aware of the details said. This comes in the backdrop of intensifying tussle between political parties to consolidate the upper caste votes. Brahmins are estimated to account for 10% to 12% of Uttar Pradesh’s electorate and are influential in around 100 of the state’s 403 assembly seats. (HT )

In the state, where caste is a key factor in determining preferences and electoral outcomes, the BJP has been building a constituency of non-dominant and marginalised castes, wooing them through social welfare measures as well as political representation.

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Party relies on broader social engineering formula “Over the years the BJP has benefitted from the support of upper castes, particularly the Brahmins. And although their number is not as vast as the OBCs, they are critical from the electoral point of view,” said a functionary in the state unit.

The leader admitted that a bunch of issues such as the controversial University Grants Commission equity regulation that has been challenged in court; the complaint from UC of being overlooked for party and government positions has created a narrative that suggests they are cut up with the party.

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BJP says upper castes will retain key role “Earlier, the BJP was accused of being a Brahmin-Baniya (UC) party, when we started social engineering, a new coalition of supporters emerged which was seen as a counter to the consolidation of Muslim-Yadav voters for the Samajwadi Party or the Jatav voters for the Bahujan Samaj Party. While there is no discrimination or overlooking of the UCs, they will have a dominant role in this election,” the functionary quoted above said.

To begin with, the party will organise meetings and events with the “samaj” (castes) where their concerns will be heard, the functionary said.

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BJP dismisses SP’s ‘PDA’ outreach as a threat He said the party is not worried by the Samajwadi Party (SP) redefining the “Pichda” to represent “Pandit” in its popular “PDA“ or “Pichda, Dalit, Aplsankhyak” outreach.

“Will the Brahmins want a CM who will overlook their concerns for Muslims and only the Yadavs? There is no threat to the Hindu vote bank, of which the Brahmins are a core group,” said the functionary.

Brahmins are estimated to be between 10% to 12% of the electorate, but wield clout in about 100 of the 403 assembly seats, particularly in central and eastern parts. They are traditionally counted as BJP supporters.