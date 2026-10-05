Bypoll campaigns for 5 assembly, 1 Lok Sabha seats come to an end; polls open Oct 6

Campaigning for six crucial by-elections — five assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency across three states and a Union Territory — ended on Sunday, with parties making a final push in what has become a key mid-term test for ruling parties. All six seats fell vacant after sitting legislators resigned following the April 2026 general and assembly elections, where several leaders won from two constituencies and later retained one. (PTI/ANI)

Voting will be held on October 6 in Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal; Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu; Thattanchavady in Puducherry; and the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

All six seats fell vacant after sitting legislators resigned following the April 2026 general and assembly elections, where several leaders won from two constituencies and later retained one.

The Nandigram seat fell vacant after chief minister Suvendu Adhikari retained Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, and vacated Nandigram.

Adhikari took out a foot march in Nandigram on Sunday for BJP candidate Hasirani Rath, mother of his slain close aide Chandranath Rath, as he attacked his predecessor over her leg injury.

He alleged the previous TMC government “misused” the CID to frame BJP leaders in an attempt-to-murder case following Banerjee’s “false claims” of a leg injury during the 2021 polls.

“Under the previous TMC government, the CID harassed BJP leaders entirely on falsehoods. Attempt to murder charges were framed against them even though official documents do not show any fracture,” he said.

Kunal Ghosh, TMC MLA, questioned the timing of Adhikari’s allegation. “Why is he making the claim on the eve of the bypoll?” He said.

Banerjee remained Adhikari’s foremost political rival even though her camp has no candidate in the bypoll.

Mamata’s TMC has extended support to Congress candidate Milan Pradhan after its nominee Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew following a meeting with Adhikari.

Rejinagar fell vacant after Humayun Kabir, founder of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), retained Nawda after winning both seats. The bypoll will see AJUP’s Golam Nabi Azad, son of Humayun Kabir; TMC’s (Mamata faction) Rabiul Alam Chowdhury; TMC’s (Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction) Safiuzzaman Sheikh; and Congress’s Mohd Abdullahil Kafi in the fray.

Mamata’s TMC has called for opposition unity, saying parties must stop Bengal’s ruling BJP from attempting to capture polling booths.

“We did not form an alliance with the Congress and CPI(M). The opposition votes might get divided but the responsibility to protect the polling booths and the right of voters lies with all,” Ghosh said.

In Tamil Nadu, former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama resigned from Madurantakam and Dharapuram and joined the TVK. Chief minister C Joseph Vijay has nominated both from their respective seats.

DMK’s former MLA I Paranthamen and Suganya are contesting from Madurantakam and Dharapuram.

Vijay held a 40-km roadshow in Dharapuram for Sathyabama. He slammed the DMK for remarks against women, saying attacks had “crossed the line” and that he would not remain silent.

The chief minister lashed out at “crude rhetoric” in the state’s political discourse and warned opposition parties against targeting women, referring to alleged controversial remarks by DMK president M K Stalin against Sathyabama. Vijay and party leaders described the criticism as “body-shaming”.

“I told you earlier if you vote for the DMK and certain others, it amounts to endorsing those who speak obscenely about women and humiliate them in public spaces. I didn’t say that just to score political points,” he said.

In Assam’s Nagaon, the Lok Sabha seat fell vacant in March after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party, joined the BJP and won Dispur in the April Assembly polls.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, campaigning for former bureaucrat Devasish Sharma, said Nagaon was difficult for the BJP as Muslims form a majority of voters, but expressed confidence of a victory margin of 250,000–300,000 votes.

Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi said: “I am 100% confident that Congress will win the seat again...People know that if they have to overthrow BJP, they will have to vote for Congress.”

AIUDF’s Ajmal said: “Our contest is with both the BJP and Congress. I am 110% confident of a win and the people of Nagaon will ensure than the margin of victory will be around 1 million votes.”

Puducherry’s Thattanchavady was vacated by chief minister N Rangasamy, who retained Mangalam after winning both seats. The seat has become an 11-cornered contest between the ruling AINRC-backed combine and a united opposition.