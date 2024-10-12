NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was on Saturday shot dead by three attackers in Mumbai. NCP leader Baba Siddiqui (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times file photo)

Initial reports suggest that three people fired at Baba Siddique outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra East. He had suffered three bullet injuries and has been rushed to Lilawati Hospital.



"Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area," a police official told PTI.



In February this year, Siddique had ended his five-decade-long association with Congress and joined Ajit Pawar-led NCP.



“I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager, and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect," he had written in an X post.

Who is Baba Siddique?

Siddique is a three-term MLA from Mumbai's Bandra West assembly constituency. He lost the seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ashish Shelar in 2014 assembly polls.

Baba Siddique has served as minister of state for food & civil supplies, labor, food and drug administration (FDA) and consumer protection in the erstwhile Congress-undivided NCP government in the early 2000.