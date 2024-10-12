Baba Siddique shot dead: Two assailants arrested, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Two attackers have been arrested in connection with the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area on Saturday.



“Mumbai police chief told me two persons have been arrested. One is from UP, other from Haryana. Third assailant is absconding but police are trying to nab him,” Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde told HT.



Siddique, 66, was a three-time MLA from Bandra West assembly segment and had switched from Congress to Ajit Pawar's NCP ahead of Lok Sabha elections this year.



According to an India Today report, Siddique was attacked while bursting crackers between 9:15 pm and 9:20 pm outside his son's office in Bandra. He was shot thrice in his stomach and chest.



As per the report, three attackers with faces covered with handkerchiefs emerged from a vehicle and opened fire at him. The NCP leader collapsed on the spot after one of the bullets struck him in his chest. He was rushed to Mumbai's Lilawati Hospital wherein he succumbed to his injuries. A file photo of NCP leader Baba Siddique(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)

Maharashtra deputy CM mourns demise



Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar expressed condolences on Siddique's killing.



“The incident of firing on NCP leader, former Minister of State, my colleague Baba Siddiqui who has been in the Legislature for a long time is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful. I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague, friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddiqui,” Pawar posted on X in Marathi.

“The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers. The mastermind behind the attack will also be traced. With the demise of Baba Siddiqui, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority brothers and strived for pan-religious harmony,” he added.



“His death is a big loss for NCP. I share in the grief of Zeeshan Siddiqui, Siddiqui family and their workers,” Pawar wrote.