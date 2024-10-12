Who was Baba Siddique, NCP leader murdered in Mumbai's posh Bandra?

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique passed away on Saturday evening after three assailants fired at him, while he was outside his son's office in Bandra East. NCP leader and three-time MLA Baba Siddiqui (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The veteran politician was immediately rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where the doctors declared him dead.

Siddique was shot dead outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, an official told PTI. "Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area," the official said.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday night confirmed that Baba Siddique passed away. He also said that two out of the three accused have been nabbed, while the third is currently absconding.

“Mumbai police chief told me two persons have been arrested. One is from UP, other from Haryana. Third assailant is absconding but police are trying to nab him,” the chief minister said.

Baba Siddique had recently joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, after resigning from the Congress party earlier this year.

Who was NCP leader Baba Siddique?

Baba Siddique was a three-time MLA from the Bandra West assembly constituency, but lost the 2014 Maharashtra assembly polls to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashish Shelar. He also served as a Municipal Corporator for two consecutive terms from 1992 to 1997.

During the Congress-NCP government in early 2000, Baba Siddique held positions such as minister of state for food & civil supplies, labour, food and drug administration (FDA) and consumer protection.

His political career began as a teenager when he joined the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), which is the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

Shortly after, he was elected as the Municipal Corporator in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. He became an MLA in 1999, and was re-elected from the Bandra West seat in 2004 and 2009.