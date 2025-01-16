Menu Explore
Kareena Kapoor reaches Lilavati Hospital with police security to meet Saif Ali Khan after his surgeries. Watch

ByRiya Sharma
Jan 16, 2025 01:46 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor reached Lilavati Hospital to see her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan after his surgeries following a stabbing incident at their home. 

Actor Kareena Kapoor arrived at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon to meet her husband, Saif Ali Khan, after he underwent multiple surgeries after a shocking attack at their Bandra residence. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan attacked news LIVE: Saif Ali Khan shifted to ICU after surgery; police investigation on for intruder)

Kareena Kapoor reaches Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor reaches Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor reaches Lilavati Hospital

On Thursday morning, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder who allegedly broke into their home during a burglary attempt. The actor suffered multiple injuries and was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery. Kareena Kapoor was seen arriving at the hospital with police security and avoided the paparazzi as she hurried inside.

Kareena Kapoor was dressed in a red hoodie which paired with blue denims and black sunglasses. Saif's children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also visited their father earlier in the day.

Saif’s team released a statement assuring everyone that the actor is stable and expressing gratitude to the doctors, hospital staff, and police for their efforts. The statement read: "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently recovering, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. We are grateful for all the prayers and support from his fans and well-wishers."

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has sparked concern within the film industry, with many celebrities expressing shock and wishing him a speedy recovery. Among them are his Devara co-star Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and actor Pooja Bhatt, who raised questions about security and safety in Mumbai.

Fans call Saif Ali Khan 'real-life hero'

Saif's fans are also praying for his speedy recovery. Some even called the actor a “real-life hero,” based on reports suggesting he might have been stabbed while protecting his family and staff. According to ANI, the intruder entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence and argued with his domestic help late last night. He later fled the scene, and the police are investigating the matter.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
