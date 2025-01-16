Wendy Williams predicts Diddy will ‘go to prison for life’ amid legal troubles

Wendy Williams is back in the spotlight and as candid as ever, offering her take on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ongoing legal troubles during a revealing interview on The Breakfast Club Thursday morning. The former talk show host, known for her no-holds-barred commentary, didn’t hold back as she shared her thoughts on the latest developments surrounding the music mogul’s controversial situation. Wendy Williams spoke candidly about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' legal troubles during an interview, predicting he will face severe consequences.((Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File, REUTERS))

Wendy Williams on Diddy’s stay in prison

During her interview, Williams predicted, “Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know the things that I know about Diddy back in the day,” as reported by Page Six. She added, “You know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done.”

Diddy, who was arrested in September 2024 in New York City on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution, has pleaded not guilty to all allegations. Despite multiple bail requests, the 55-year-old music mogul remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

As his legal troubles intensified, a 2015 clip from The Wendy Williams Show resurfaced, in which Williams raised concerns about the rapper's allegedly controlling behaviour toward his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. At the time she said, “My thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it’s really difficult to avoid them, because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene.”

She continued, “He’s a mogul! Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me the key and let me up in her room,’” adding this would have made her “paranoid.”

Williams denies being ‘cognitively impaired’

Williams went on to call her 2017 interview a “full circle moment” as feud brewed between her and Diddy in the past. In her 2004 memoir, The Wendy Williams Experience she alleged that the music mogul “single-handedly tried to ruin her career” by playing a key role in her removal from her Hot 97 radio show. She wrote, “The hell he put me through. I will never forget. But I don’t hate him.”

Apart from talking about Diddy in the interview, she also expressed feeling “trapped” in a New York facility she called similar to “prison.” The court ordered a guardian who has been with her since 2022, however, Williams denied being “cognitively impaired.” She continued, “I am definitely isolated. I sit here, and my life goes by.”