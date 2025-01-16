Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs demands release of his nine 'freak-off' videos to prove…

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is demanding that authorities release nine videos from his alleged "freak-off" parties, according to a new letter from his attorneys. The 55-year-old music mogul, who is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, has been facing serious charges since his arrest in September, including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he has strongly denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty in court. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is requesting the release of nine videos from his alleged parties to prove his innocence against serious charges, including sex trafficking. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Diddy requests to release his ‘freak-off’ videos

On Tuesday, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo insisted that the release of the freak-off videos would prove the rapper’s innocence in a letter he wrote to Judge Arun Subramanian. The letter read, “Having reviewed these videos, it is now abundantly clear that they confirm Mr Combs's innocence, and that their full exculpatory value cannot be investigated and used unless they are electronically produced,” as reported by The Mirror US.

His lawyer continued, “Contrary to what the government has led this Court and the public to believe, the so-called "Freak Offs" were private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship."

The letter further read, “Like many Americans in the privacy of their own bedrooms, they sometimes filmed their sexual activity. These videos unambiguously show that the person alleged in the indictment to be "Victim-I" not only consented but thoroughly enjoyed herself."

Diddy’s lawyer requests better access to ‘freak-off’ videos

The prosecutors were refused access to the tapes after Diddy was charged and his attorneys were given access to the content in November and December.

The letter to the judge continued to read, “Contrary to innumerable sensationalistic media reports, the videos do not depict sex parties. There are no secret cameras, no orgies, no other celebrities involved, no underground tunnels, no minors, and not so much as a hint of coercion or violence. Far from the government's lurid descriptions, the videos show adults having consensual sex, plain and simple," as reported by The US Mirror.

Since the rapper’s lawyers can only watch the videos under the supervision of law enforcement, they requested better access to the tapes in Tuesday’s letter.