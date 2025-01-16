Paul Danan, former Hollyoaks star known for his troubled bad boy role, dies at 46

Paul Danan, best known for his role in the popular British soap opera Hollyoaks, has sadly passed away at the age of 46. His management team confirmed the news earlier today in a statement, leaving fans and colleagues in shock over the untimely loss of the beloved actor. Beloved actor Paul Danan has died at the age of 46.(@pauldanan/Instagram)

Danan’s management team, Independent Creative Management, released a statement to inform of the actor’s death. The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.”

It further read, “His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time,” as reported by Deadline.

His passing comes just a day after the death of another former Hollyoaks star, Diane Langton, who portrayed Marlena McQueen.

About Paul Danan's acting journey

Danan was born on July 2, 1978, in Chigwell, United Kingdom and got his first acting gig at the age of 19. His first role playing a loveable rogue Sol Patrick in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks which also happened to be one of the most iconic characters in his acting career. He was a prominent figure during his time on Hollyoaks, where he portrayed a troubled bad boy with a past of homelessness and a volatile temperament.

After leaving the show in 2001, Danan went on to make appearances in various TV projects, including CBBC's The Queen's Nose and reality shows such as Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother. In later years, he openly addressed his struggles with substance addiction, sharing his story on The Jeremy Kyle Show.