Bachelor stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell part ways after 4 years together: ‘Give us peace’

Bachelor alum Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have parted ways after four years of relationship. The 33-year-old announced his split in a prayer shared on his Instagram on Thursday. In the heartfelt message, the reality star asked God to give them “peace” as they made the difficult decision. Bachelor stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have parted ways after four years together(Instagram)

James shared a photo of himself and Kirkconnell from their first meeting during Season 25 of The Bachelor in 2020. “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” he wrote in the caption.

“Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord,” James added.

The former NCAA football player tagged the 28-year-old in the photo and turned off the comments on the post. Meanwhile, Kirkconnell has yet to address their breakup. Her last Instagram post was a tribute to James on his birthday.

The video, shared in December, features a compilation of their sweet moments together. “Happiest of birthdays to my best friend, my teammate, my sous chef, the man that has my whole heart,” the internet personality wrote in the caption.

“You fill it (and my tummy) with so much love and laughter and i’m so thankful i get to dance through this life with you. thank you for your never ending love and support and smooches and snuggles. to many more adventures, happy birthday my pumpkin ♡,” Kirkconnell added. Since then, she has not shared any post on her account, where she boasts 998k followers.