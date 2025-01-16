Bill Burr tears into insurance companies, internet trolls in scathing LA fires rant: ‘Free Luigi’

Bill Burr lashed out against insurance companies while discussing the deadly Los Angeles fires during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday. In his scathing rant, the 56-year-old praised Luigi Mangione, who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The comedian also shut down the internet trolls, who claim that the Pacific Palisades fire was “mismanaged.” FILE - Bill Burr, a cast member in "Unfrosted," poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Bill Burr tears into insurance companies, internet trolls in scathing LA fires rant

While addressing the blaze that has claimed at least 25 lives, Burr told Kimmel that “like most people,” he had to evacuate his home. However, he confessed to getting “lucky” as the “winds moved.” “But the fire was coming and all that stuff, so I feel lucky,” he said before slamming internet trolls who bemoan that the government failed to effectively manage the wildfire.

“And I think everybody did a great job — unlike the internet, you know?” Burr said before mocking critics as “fire experts” who suggest unrealistic ideas to fight the flames. “Oh my god, all these fire experts. ‘Why don’t you just fly a helicopter into the ocean?’ I don’t know, because it was 100-knot winds? You want to do that? You want to do that at night, you f**king lunatic?” the comedian added.

“‘This was definitely mismanaged.’ Mismanaged, like, some f—king idiot on the internet knows how to manage the worst fire in L.A., sitting there in his underwear,” Burr went on in an exaggerated voice, adding, “‘You know what? Looking at the footage on the internet, I have determined that this here was mismanaged.’”

Bill Burr praises UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione

The Old Dads star said that the devastating fires were “the perfect awful thing that could’ve happened, and it did.” Burr argued that the media is covering the wrong topics around the deadly fires instead of focusing on insurance companies.

“You know, and then they’re talking about looting. But CNN and Fox News are not going to bring up the insurance companies that are just gonna keep everybody’s premiums and still give themselves a bonus,” Burr said. As the audience burst into cheers and applause, he exclaimed, “Yes! Free Luigi!”

As the crowd continued to cheer, Burr said, “I love how they acted surprised, ‘How could that happen?’” while imitating media pundits.

“[The killer] wrote on the bullets why it happened,” he added, referring to the words “deny”, “defend”, and “depose” that were inscribed on the bullets fired at Thompson, per New York Post. In response to his controversial statement, Kimmel asked, “We're still on Luigi?” To this, Burr declared, “I never left Luigi.”