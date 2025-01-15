Jimmy Kimmel grows emotional while delivering monologue on ‘terrible’ L.A. wildfire

On the recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host himself, Jimmy Kimmel, gathered his thoughts to share how the fire in Los Angeles affected him. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host reflected on the emotional toll of the LA fires, acknowledging the destruction and community support.(Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Kimmel discussed the devastation and damage the tragedy caused and sympathized with all the families in the area before assuring them that rescuers were trying to prevent the disaster.

“As you know, it has been a very scary, very stressful, very strange week here in LA, where we work, where we live, where our kids go to school,” he shared.

“We are back at our studio, which we had to evacuate on Wednesday. Many of us had to leave our homes in a hurry. Some of our co-workers lost their homes.”

ALSO READ| California might encounter rare, deadly fire tornado phenomena amid Los Angeles wildfires

“It's been terrible. It's been terrible. Everyone who lives in the city knows someone, most of us multiple people -- families, friends, colleagues, neighbors -- whose houses burned down. And the truth is, we don't even know if it's over,” he shared in a teary voice.

Kimmel pays tribute to firefighters, medical staff, and local news

“No one knows whether this horrifying situation is over or far from over,” the Late Night host remarked.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say it has been a sickening, shocking, awful experience. But it has also been in a lot of ways a beautiful experience because once again we see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other. People who lost their own homes were out volunteering in parking lots helping others who lost theirs”

Kimmel then went on to honour the Los Angeles firefighters battling the blaze and who were “the first on the scene”.

“Our firefighters from LA were the first on the scene,” he said, and added “Without hesitation, they are out there putting out the fires as best they could, and then we had firefighters from other states coming in… Very grateful to them.”

ALSO READ| Jimmy Kimmel quips UnitedHealthcare CEO suspect Luigi Mangione gives Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs some relief

“To our police, our National Guard, our rescue workers, the doctors, the nurses, EMTs, the pilots working 12 hour shifts, thank God for all of you. I also want to thank our local news reporters who reminded us how important local television and radio and newspapers are,” he concluded.