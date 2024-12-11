Jimmy Kimmel quips UnitedHealthcare CEO suspect Luigi Mangione gives Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs some relief

Jimmy Kimmel quips during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night that UnitedHealthcare CEO Luigi Mangione will steal some spotlight from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Jimmy Kimmel joked about Luigi Mangione's unusual name, his social media activity, and the absurdity of his arrest at McDonald's while also alluding to Diddy in legal mud.(File Images)

The late-night host shared his take on the 26-year-old suspect accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in what has become a high-profile case.

Kimmel opened the show saying, “No matter how you feel about this, and people do have different feelings about this, I think we can all agree that no one could have imagined the suspect would have a name as funny as Luigi Mangione.”

With the trial expected to generate headlines for months to come, Kimmel quipped that Mangione’s case might inadvertently benefit another controversial figure in the news. “We’re gonna be hearing a lot about this suspect over the coming months,” Kimmel said. “Diddy is like, ‘Thank god, someone else please.’”

Kimmel makes fun about Mangione's arrest at McDonald's

Disgraced rapper Diddy s has been embroiled in legal battles and public scrutiny following his September arrest on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. This came on the heels of a lawsuit filed by his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of abuse and sexual assault. Notably, this week rapper Jay-Z was named in a lawsuit alleging he and Diddy raped a 13-year-old minor.

Shifting back to Mangione, Kimmel, “Mangione was arrested after looking suspicious in a McDonald’s,” adding with a laugh, “Doesn’t everyone look suspicious in a McDonald’s? Just eating there is suspicious.”

The Late Night host also discussed Mangione’s online presence, mentioning that investigators have unearthed several of his social media accounts, including a Goodreads profile where he reviewed the Unabomber Manifesto and Steve-O’s autobiography. “Mangione rated Steve-O’s autobiography three out of five stars,” Kimmel remarked.

“Maybe if Steve-O had written a better book, [Mangione] would have just hit the guy in the nuts with a T-ball bat instead.”