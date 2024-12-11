Luigi Mangione allegedly had a ‘written admissions’ of murder, arrest warrant cites

An arrest warrant reveals chilling details about Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week in Manhattan. Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. (via REUTERS)

A 25-year-old former high school valedictorian and University of Pennsylvania computer science graduate was arrested on Monday, December 9, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, following a five-day manhunt, per People Magazine.

Mangione has been charged with murder, multiple counts of weapon possession, and possession of a forged document.

ALSO READ| UnitedHealthcare CEO murder: Message on bullets, Luigi Mangione's arrest from McDonalds | Probe so far

Suspect's manifesto reveals motive behind Brian Thompson CEO's murder

The warrant states that Mangione was carrying “written admissions” about the crime at the time of his arrest. A law enforcement source told People that police also recovered a three-page manifesto in which Mangione expressed his grievances against the healthcare industry. He allegedly wrote that Thompson’s murder “had to be done” and referred to healthcare executives as “parasites” in the document.

The manifesto reportedly opened with a statement to authorities: “To the Feds, I’ll keep this short because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone.”

“I do apologize for any strife or traumas, but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites had it coming.”

ALSO READ| Luigi Mangione's best friend and ex-classmates break silence after shocking CEO assassination and blindsiding arrest

UnitedHealthcare CEO killed, suspect arrested in Altoona

Thompson was fatally shot on December 4 in front of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, where he and other UnitedHealthcare executives were set to attend an investor meeting.

The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, disappearing into Central Park. The NYPD launched a wide-scale search, releasing security footage and images to identify the killer. The arrest warrant notes that shell casings found at the crime scene bore the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose,” potentially referencing the insurance industry's controversial “deny, delay, defend” claims strategy.

ALSO READ| Luigi Mangione's mugshot takes internet by storm; netizens swoon ‘the only thing criminal is his bone structure’

Mangione’s arrest on Monday came after an employee at a McDonald’s in Altoona recognized him and alerted authorities. When taken into custody, Mangione was reportedly in possession of fake IDs, a semi-automatic pistol with a 3D-printed loaded receiver and silencer, and the aforementioned written materials.