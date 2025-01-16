Vidaamuyarchi trailer: Ajith-Trisha Krishnan’s chemistry meets high-stakes action drama

Trailer out

The makers of the film released the trailer of the film on Thursday. The trailer begins by showcasing the chemistry between Ajith and Trisha's characters but soon reveals the fissures in their marriage. As tensions rise, Ajith's character makes a decision to relocate to Azerbaijan, seeking a new beginning. Yet, fate intervenes, setting the tone for a heart-pumping adventure.

The trailer is packed with action sequences and powerful yet minimal punchlines. It showcases Ajith in a new avatar, with the clip blending action, drama, and suspense. The sneak peek of the Magizh Thirumeni film reveals a tale of struggle, resilience, and a personal journey of overcoming adversities.

Adding to the intrigue, the trailer also weaves in a mysterious element through the introduction of new characters embroiled in a high-stakes mission, further deepening the plot.

Actor Arjun Sarja's presence adds gravitas to the project, with his scenes opposite Ajith hinting at a complex dynamic between their characters.

About the film

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions and directed by Magizh, Vidaamuyarchi also stars Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra and Ramya Subramanian. Vidaamuyarchi is one of the most anticipated films of next year. This is Ajith and Magizh's first time working together, and the actor reunites with Trisha after a long gap.

The film is rumoured to be based on the 1997 Jonathan Mostow-directorial Breakdown. Vignesh Shivan was initially supposed to direct the project, and Nayanthara was supposed to play the female lead. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, with music composed by Anirudh, the film is slated to be released on February 6.