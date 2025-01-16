Menu Explore
Leonardo DiCaprio commits $1 million to LA wildfire relief efforts after facing backlash for fleeing in private jet

ANI |
Jan 16, 2025 04:11 PM IST

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has announced a donation of $1 million to aid the ongoing wildfire relief and recovery efforts in Los Angeles County.

Leonardo DiCaprio donates $1 million to LA wildfires relief efforts.
Leonardo DiCaprio commits $1 million to LA wildfires relief efforts

The actor made the announcement on social media, expressing his concern over the devastating impact of the recent wildfires in the region. In a message shared via his Instagram stories, DiCaprio wrote, "The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing $1 million in partnership with @rewild's Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts."

Leonardo DiCaprio commits $1 million to LA wildfire relief support.
The funds will provide immediate aid to a range of organizations actively working on the ground, including the LA Fire Department Foundation, the California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, the California Community Foundation, the Pasadena Humane Society, and the SoCal Fire Fund.

These organizations are focused on delivering essential resources to first responders, firefighters, and communities affected by the fires, as per Deadline. DiCaprio adds to the larger wave of celebrity donations aimed at providing relief during the crisis. The actor joins a growing list of Hollywood figures who have made substantial contributions.

This comes after Leonardo DiCaprio faced backlash for evacuating from the LA fires in a private jet with partner, model Vittoria Ceretti. Many reportedly questioned the environmental impact of private air travel in such a situation, which contributes significantly to carbon emissions.

Contribution made by other stars to LA wildfire relief efforts

Beyonce has contributed $2.5 million to victims of the Eaton Fire, while fellow stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Guest, and Eva Longoria have each pledged $1 million. Paris Hilton recently raised $800,000 within just 72 hours for wildfire relief efforts, according to Deadline. As per Deadline, tech giants Google and YouTube reportedly announced a combined contribution of $15 million on Wednesday, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged $4 million.

