Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is facing backlash for evacuating the LA fires in a private jet with partner, model Vittoria Ceretti. Tribune reports that Leonardo was spotted boarding a private jet to escape the fires in Los Angeles and was clicked landing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. People on the internet are miffed with the move. (Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio has been called out for evacuating LA Fires in a private jet.(Getty Images via AFP)

Leonardo DiCaprio takes private jet

Wildfires have been ravaging Los Angeles, USA, and Leonardo is one among the many who have been forced to evacuate. Leonardo and Vittoria were accompanied by his father George DiCaprio and step-mother Peggy Ann Farrar during the evacuation.

While the decision was taken to leave a dangerous situation, the website reports that it has drawn criticism with people questioning his ‘climate warrior’ persona. Many have reportedly questioned the environmental impact of private air travel in such a situation, which contributes significantly to carbon emissions.

One miffed person on X (formerly Twitter) responded to the news and wrote, “the eco warrior shows his true colors! Never liked him. What a schmuck.” Another angry person wrote, “What a f*****g hypocrite.” One pointed out, “Leonardo CLIMATE CHANGE DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti escape LA fires on private jet despite being 'climate warrior'.”

Why people are miffed

Leonardo has been a vocal advocate for climate change and sustainability through the years. He has reportedly funded $80 million in grants for climate change and environment and has often promoted eco-friendly initiatives and environmental conservation efforts. So, Leonardo taking a private jet from the US to Mexico in the middle of a climate crisis did not sit well with most on the internet.

Celebrities like Eva Longoria, Halle Berry, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, and more have done their bit while others like Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Melissa Rivers and others have lost their homes.