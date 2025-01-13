Eva Longoria reveals she had to evacuate her home due to LA wildfires, donates $50,000 to victims

Eva Longoria has come forward to help the victims of the devastating LA wildfires and donated $50,000 to the families and workers impacted by the crisis. The actor also revealed that she had evacuated her home after receiving a warning. She is now hosting several friends who have also fled from the fires. Also read: Meghan Markle’s Netflix show postponed due to Los Angeles wildfires Eva Longoria fought back tears while sharing that she had donated $50,000 to help victims of the deadly LA wildfires. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)(AFP)

Eva Longoria pitches in to help

On Saturday, the 49-year-old actor shared an emotional video message on Instagram amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

In the video, Eva shared that she’s donating $50,000 to the organization This Is About Humanity to support frontline workers and families who the fires have impacted, reports People.

"It's been a crazy week. Devastating for so many people. So many friends who've lost a lot... homes. I know it's not things, it's memories, things that people have worked really hard for. Anyways, we decided to evacuate 'cause we were under a warning, and then we kept getting an alarm. We have many friends at my house who had to evacuate from other areas so my house is full," an emotional Eva said.

The Desperate Housewives star also acknowledged the difficulties of less fortunate people and pledged to match donations made to the organization This is About Humanity up to $50,000. The organisation aims to help the frontline essential workers and families affected by the fires.

She added, “We've donated clothes, I literally emptied out my pantry to take down to all of the places that are accepting donations. I am going to be supporting This Is About Humanity. They are matching up to $50,000 for frontline essential workers and families that are impacted by the fires. I'm going to be matching that $50,000 personally."

Eva said that the money would “support all of these families who are working tirelessly to keep us sustained with food. These farm workers are still going out there and producing and picking our produce and dangerous conditions”.

She wrapped up the video by asking the residents of Los Angeles to "just stay strong”. Eva said that it is not the time to analyse what went wrong as “we've got to get a hold of the situation right now”.

Eva stressed her pledge in the caption of her post: “My heart breaks for the City of LA and the devastating fires that have affected so many lives. I’m personally matching $50k to @thisisabouthumanity’s efforts to support frontline essential workers, farm workers, day laborers, and families impacted by these wildfires. I hope we can come together and support these resilient members of our community."

About the LA wildfire

The wildfires started on January 7 and have displaced more than 80,000 people, including many celebrities. The LA County Medical Examiner has reported 16 fatalities as of January 11. Several stars have come forward to help amid the crisis. Halle Berry and Sharon Stone have donated their clothes to The Coop, a Beverly Hills store collecting essentials for those displaced by the disaster.