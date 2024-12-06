Eva Longoria praises Aamir Khan at Red Sea Festival for his contribution to global cinema with Lagaan, 3 Idiots, Dangal

The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF), now in its fourth year, kicked off with an array of Hollywood and global stars descending upon the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor remains iconic as she wows in purple gown at Red Sea International Film Festival) In this handout photo released by the Red Sea International Festival (RSFF), Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R) receives an award from US actress Eva Longoria during the 4th edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival at Culture Square in Jeddah on December 5, 2024.(AFP)

This year, one of the key highlights was Academy Award nominee Emily Blunt, who was honoured with the Red Sea Honoree Award for her outstanding contributions to international cinema.

Aamir Khan praised by Eva Longoria

Alongside Emily, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and action movie icon Vin Diesel were also the honorees. Aamir, introduced by actress Eva Longoria, spoke about the honour of being recognized at such an esteemed event. Eva, a lifelong admirer of Aamir's work, praised him for his impactful contributions to global cinema, citing films like Lagaan, 3 Idiots, and Dangal as some of the highlights of his illustrious career.

A visibly moved Emily expressed her heartfelt gratitude, telling the audience, “Thank you so much for this. I am very, very moved, and it's such a pleasure to be at this vibrant and incredibly dynamic film festival. It just makes you realize we have so many stories to tell. We are brimming with them.”

The award was presented to Emily by Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, who introduced the celebrated actress to the star-studded crowd.

Vin Diesel, introduced by his long-time Fast and Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez, also expressed his admiration for the Red Sea festival. "I'm just in awe of this film festival, where you can feel the warmth," Vin said, highlighting the unique and intimate atmosphere of the event.

Emily's reflections on cinema's power to connect cultures resonated deeply with the ethos of the Red Sea festival. "We want to experience stories, and we want to communicate our ideas and learn about each other," she remarked, during the In-conversation session at the festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kareena Kapoor walks the red carpet

The red carpet event of the glitzy opening ceremony was graced by celebrities such as Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, Eva Longoria, and Michael Douglas. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor also walked the red carpet for the opening ceremony.

As the Red Sea International Film Festival continues through December 14, it will feature 122 films from 80 countries, with a focus on elevating underrepresented voices and promoting cross-cultural dialogue.