John Krasinski reveals wife Emily Blunt's reaction to his Sexiest Man Alive title

Emily Blunt had the most hilarious response to her husband, John Krasinski, bagging People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive title. In his cover interview for the magazine, the Office star said that the Oppenheimer actress, who he has been married since 2010, was “very excited” when she learned of his achievement. At one point, the 41-year-old joked about using his cover photo as wallpaper in their house. Emily Blunt, left, and John Krasinski attend The Albies hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

John Krasinski named People's 2024 Sexiest Man of the Year

“Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think,” the 45-year-old actor said of Blunt's comedic response. “My children will love that. It won’t be weird at all,” he added. The Quiet Place actor went on to praise his wife of 14 years.

“It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her,” he said of the life he has built with Blunt.

Blunt and Krasinski first met in 2008 and got married two years later during an intimate ceremony at George Clooney’s estate in Lake Como, Italy. The couple has since welcomed two daughters -Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

However, his latest title does not mean things will change at home. “I think it's going to make me do more household chores,” Krasinski said of Blunt, adding, “After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’ ”

Elsewhere in the interview, the IF star recounted the moment he found out about his title. “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” Krasinski said.

“Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me,” he added.