Inside Out actor apologises for calling out Vin Diesel's unprofessionalism: 'I sometimes talk myself into idiocy'

A few days ago, Inside Out 2 voice actor Paul Walter Hauser took a dig at Vin Diesel during an interview and called him out for his unprofessional conduct on set. Cut to two weeks later, Paul has posted an apology for his comment and shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram. He said that he made ‘needlessly mean-spirited comment’ which was not required. (Also read: Inside Out actor offended on being compared to Vin Diesel, brutally skewers him for unprofessional conduct) Paul Walter Hauser said that he has not met Vin Diesel personally.

Paul apologizes for his comment

On his post, shared on Sunday, Paul wrote: “A few weeks back, I made a random comment about Vin Diesel. It started somewhat humorous, but unraveled into me dogging him out over behaviour I had heard about on multiple occasions from multiple sources.”

He then added, “I had done a night shoot on a Friday, gotten 1 hour of sleep, and then flew to LA from ATL at 6am to do a full day of press for Inside Out 2. I was exhausted and, in my fatigued state, I shot my mouth off and made a careless, needlessly mean-spirited, comment. That comment was recorded and then went viral.”

'I am sorry for having made that comment'

“Just here to say that I am sorry for having made that comment. I do indeed get riled up by some of the behaviour I’ve witnessed, or heard about, and “outing” people to any extent can feel momentarily satiating,” he said.

He tagged Vin Diesel, and then added, “As a self-professed Christian, I need to do a better job of loving people and not trying to “right a wrong”, or allow my ego to posture itself with some sort of verbal flex. It just isn’t additive to our culture, and it can hurt other people. @vindiesel - I apologize. Thank you for entertaining so many people and making them happy. I’m trying to do the same. Time for me to be quiet. I sometimes talk myself into idiocy.”

Paul had earlier responded to rumours of Vin Diesel's bad conduct on set, and shared his displeasure on being compared to the actor, who voices Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy. Paul voices Embarrassment on Inside Out 2.