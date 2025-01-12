Menu Explore
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt note for LA wildfire victims after losing home to similar tragedy in 2018: ‘I cry for my…’

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 12, 2025 05:14 PM IST

Miley Cyrus empathises with those affected by Los Angeles wildfires, recalling her own loss during the Woolsey fires.

Miley Cyrus has expressed her support and empathy for those impacted by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, drawing from her own experience of losing her home to a similar disaster. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the singer reflected on the emotional toll of such devastation.

Having lost her Malibu home to wildfires, Miley Cyrus shares a heartfelt message of support for LA wildfire victims. REUTERS/Daniel Cole TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Having lost her Malibu home to wildfires, Miley Cyrus shares a heartfelt message of support for LA wildfire victims. REUTERS/Daniel Cole TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Miley Cyrus writes an emotional note for LA wildfire victims

On Saturday, Cyrus shared a heartfelt note alongside a photo of her destroyed Malibu, Calif., home. She wrote, “This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires. It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget. Walking up to the door you would pass through daily; looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble.”

She continued, “My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand and I cry for my city. It’s beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents ‘living the dream’ but the reality today is wreckage and destruction.” she went ahead to express herself.

The Wrecked Ball singer concluded with, “Time, resources and dedication from inside and outside of our community will heal us, but it hurts deeply for now…… Love always, Miley.” She also shared links to organisations the singer was supporting as the ravaging fires continued to spread through Los Angeles. This also included Malibu Foundation which Cyrus helped set up in 2018, as reported by Page Six.

Miley Cyrus reflects on 2018 tragedy

Despite the devastating loss of her multimillion-dollar mansion, which was destroyed in the wildfires, Cyrus expressed gratitude that she and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, along with their pets, managed to escape unharmed. The couple found safety in her other Southern California property, valued at $2.5 million. In addition to offering her emotional support, the singer has joined other celebrities in contributing to first responders who are working tirelessly to battle the fires and assist those who have lost their homes in the disaster.

